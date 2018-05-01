Triumphalism won’t help conG win votes

Harvesting public anger to make a political comeback may seem like a copy of the BJP’s 2014 strategy. Narendra Modi rode a tsunami of public emotions, successfully channelising anger against the Congress-led UPA government into a positive vote for the BJP, greatly enhancing his own popularity in the process. But he managed to build on what came to be known as the Gujarat model. The state was showcased almost as an El Dorado for business opportunities, jobs and infrastructure.

The Congress would be well advised to listen to what the people actually said when they voted. The urgings for a change were though palpable at the Ramlila rally grounds from down below. Not just from those on the dais. The large turnout of men, women and youth made it apparent that the GOP’s workers and supporters seemed as eager to make a comeback. But as a party, should it be talking as if it has won Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? Isn’t all this triumphalism a bit premature? Simply, such talk could be good for pepping up workers but not persuasive enough to get the floating voters to back the Congress.

Despite attempting to wrest the narrative to some extent, venting the angst as any opposition party would do in the backdrop of the tangible rise in violence against women and children, the deep debt of the farmers and the unformatted turns in the foreign policy matrix, there seems to be no tangible alternative vision. The Congress has not managed to build on the concept of, say, the Karnataka model, to entice the rest of India.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi suggested that the worker has to rise to reclaim not just the seat of power but also the soul of India. And the road to New Delhi now seems to run via Bengaluru. But both sides are equally guilty. If a credible political statement is to be made, whether on matters as disparate as women’s security in Indian cities or rural farm economies, the party will need to reinvent itself and search for new answers.