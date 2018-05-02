The grey area between light and darkness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took to Twitter to announce that the country had finally achieved 100 per cent electrification seven decades after Independence. The village of Leisang in Manipur bore the distinction of being the last village to be connected to the power grid.

When he took his oath of office in May 2014, Modi identified 18,400 villages without electricity as his focus of attention; and 12 days before the announced deadline, these areas of darkness had been lit up, or so the story goes. After a round of celebrations, questions have poured in.

What does this ‘electrification’ mean? A village is officially ‘electrified’ if 10 per cent of the households, and major public places like schools and administrative buildings have power connections. A Bloomberg survey estimated that just 8 per cent of the households in the newly electrified villages had electricity.

Recognising that more ‘intensive’ electrification was needed, a $2.5 billion programme called Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana—a project to bring power to every household—was launched last year. Of the 36 million households identified, just 13 per cent have been given power connections so far. Such has been the level of scepticism that the Centre was forced to put out a press release saying “household electrification level in rural areas is more than 82 per cent, ranging from 47 to 100 per cent across states.”

In this debate, the quality of power distribution and delivery has been forgotten. Does an electric pole in the village square with wires running to a few households signify people enjoying uninterrupted power? Large swathes of rural India continue to be dark as load-shedding ensures barely four to six hours of power supply a day.

In the remote villages of mountainous Uttarakhand, people see their bulbs light up perhaps twice a month! India’s power distribution system, operated by state electricity boards, is notorious for its inefficiency. Mere connectivity is not enough. To spark an economic revolution we need continuous and good quality power. Till then, it is better to mute our celebrations.