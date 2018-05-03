Court battle not a thriller, but an epic

If you cared to scan Twitter for fresh updates, you could be fooled into thinking the events worthy of a John Grisham or Michael Connelly legal thriller. Except the day ended with one of those false starts. And this after a few nail-biting hours of waiting for the next episode in the ongoing turf war between the government and the higher judiciary. At 4:11 pm, a young correspondent keeping an eagle-eye on proceedings tweeted: “Justice J. Chelameswar enters the #SupremeCourt complex. #Collegium meeting is to begin shortly.”

The breathless tone was reminiscent of ball-by-ball cricket commentary. But this was never a match meant to end like a quickie, with a few cheap thrills. What is unfolding is an epic struggle, a long-drawn-out attritional battle over territory and principles. The SC collegium has for now deferred a decision on the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph, and the question now is whether the deferment will last beyond June 22, when Chelameswar retires.

A split in opinion between the collegium’s members is clear. Unfortunately, the higher judiciary has of late become a football ground for politics. In recent days, we have witnessed a legal mutiny, insinuations of partisanship on all sides, an executive gaming the situation for control and a botched impeachment move against the CJI. A gallery of former judges have come out with cautionary views addressed to the highest chair.

The latest chess move was the GoI’s decision to cherry-pick from the two names recommended. The elevation of Indu Malhotra is welcome, given the gender disparity in the courts, but the separation of Joseph sullied the atmospherics. The SC has a shortfall of six judges. Of course, that’s nothing compared to the gaping shortfall of over 1,000 in the high courts and over 4,000 in the lower courts, and pendency is mind-boggling. In this scenario, the law minister citing regional representation and seniority for Justice Joseph seems like nit-picking. The CJI, who’s fond of Shakespeare, must be contemplating the words: “Heaven is above all yet; there sits a judge, That no king can corrupt.”