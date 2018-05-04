This murder must wake Kerala up

Kerala is no Colombia bursting at the seams with Medellin kind of drug cartels. Probably as the drugs peddled in the state do not quite cut the ice, as in cocaine etc. But poke most young backpacking tourists from Europe or the Americas and one would land more often than not on some trail that eventually leads to the age-old ‘Idukki Gold’ route. Things were no different in the case of a Latvian tourist and it eventually led to her brutal murder at Kovalam. Given the critical role played by tourism in buoying up Kerala’s economy, the state machinery has always been soft on the drug mafia that thrives around the state’s key tourist destinations, especially the beaches of Kovalam and Varkala.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Kerala is second only to Punjab in the race for the most drug-abused/drug-trafficked state mantle. As if on cue, the crime rate (the number of cases per one lakh population) according to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Kerala was 16.6 in 2016, the second highest after Punjab where the rate stood at 20.2. If this goes uninterrupted, Kerala could soon emerge as the drug capital of India. Not something to cherish for a state where the major narrative during the last election two years ago was the merits and demerits of enforcing prohibition.

An unavoidable fallout which will cost the state tourism sector heavily in the coming years is the rising incidence of criminal activities around some of the popular tourist destinations. If this trend goes unchecked, Kerala will move towards becoming a clone of Goa’s tourism model of sun, surf, sand and sex. If Kerala wishes to retain its unique model, which surely makes sense from the business perspective, then the state machinery needs to start combing these vulnerable tourist spots as part of a larger cleanup plan. Sure, the Latvian’s murder has rattled the industry, but the potent cocktail brewed by drugs would soon be forgotten. That is, till it claims the life of another tourist.