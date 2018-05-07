Cleaning up the housing industry

We are celebrating the first birthday of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA). Designed to protect homebuyers against rapacious developers and bring some modicum of systems and processes in the anarchic construction industry, the law was a long time in the making. Initially proposed and put on the backburner many times during the UPA, the central Act finally saw the light of day last year on May 1 with a final push by the Modi government.

It came not a day too soon. The housing industry, among the largest and expected to touch $180 billion by 2020, is also the most unregulated. RERA’s protective features include a registration process for builders, and the uploading of project details on the RERA website. The Act enforces timely delivery of homes by giving the option to buyers to withdraw from a project and get the money back along with interest.

The buyer’s investments have to be kept in an escrow account. This has prevented builders from rolling consumer funds on to other projects. Among the big pluses has been an end to cheating through soft and unregulated pre-launches where sometimes even the land ownership had not been secured by the builder.

But RERA’s implementation has been tardy. There is even a hint of deliberate delay by some states. Only 20 states have implemented the law and as many as 15 don’t have a functional RERA website.

Only Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have permanent regulators; the rest function with interim regulators. Maharashtra has recorded 16,000 projects registered under the Act and accounts for almost 80 per cent of the nationwide registrations. As the MahaRERA chairman Gautam Chatterjee put it: a law can only be enforced against black sheep if there is 90-95 per cent compliance. Maharashtra has three tribunals functioning which have delivered 800 orders so far. One can only hope that consumer pressure will ensure RERA becomes more effective in the days to come.