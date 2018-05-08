Saving Odisha’s Girls

From J&K’s Kathua to Salepur in Odisha’s Cuttack district, the spate of sexual assaults against minor girls has sent shockwaves across India. It is not just the Centre that is battling it; the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha too is facing a growing public perception that there is a sudden spurt in such incidents as horrific stories pour in every day. The Salepur victim, for instance, was a six-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on April 21. She ended up comatose and died on April 29.

The alleged perpetrator would be the first from Odisha to be tried under the amended Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which sanctions death penalty for rape of a girl under 12 years. According to the NCRB, Odisha—with 1,258 cases—was next only to MP, Maharashtra and UP in child rape incidence in 2016. This year, over 300 cases have already been registered.

Though the state may claim that registration of more cases is behind the rising graph, it is a record Naveen would certainly not be proud of. The problem has been with shoddy investigation and the abysmally low conviction rate. Trials could be completed in barely 17 per cent of the cases in 2016, and the conviction rate was 11.5 per cent. Over 6,800 cases under POCSO Act are pending trial in various courts.

Measures including victim compensation, Red Flag tag to such heinous offences and appointment of special prosecutors have had no impact in curbing sexual offences against children or boosting conviction rate. On May 1, the Supreme Court asked High Courts to set up panels to monitor trials of cases registered under POCSO Act and directed formation of task forces by DGPs but the onus lies with the state.

Naveen will have to go beyond paying lip service to arrest the damaging trend. His administration must show the will. In addition to a statewide political campaign over River Mahanadi ahead of the elections, his party would do well to come up with one for saving the little girls. The betis must be saved.