Making the coach a SCAPEGOAT

After Roelant Oltmans was shown the door last September, Hockey India was expected to appoint Harendra Singh as coach of the men’s team. But they chose Sjoerd Marijne, who was coaching the women’s side. Harendra, who had applied for the role, was given Marijne’s job. Their roles have been reversed thanks to HI’s decision last week following disappointment at the Commonwealth Games. It is not only predictable—they have sacked 24 coaches in as many years—but also lacks reasoning.

It sends the wrong signal to the players that there will be no accountability. Underperform and put the blame on the coach. Marijne’s biggest crime wasn’t finishing fourth. His player-driven approach put emphasis on the players. When that failed, they went for the tested ploy of getting the coach sacked. The clock may be ticking for Harendra as well. Considering that this is a big year for the men, who will finish with a World Cup in India, Harendra knows there is no margin for error. Failure to win gold at the Asian Games could result in another ‘cabinet reshuffle’. As a show of confidence, he has been given a contract till the 2020 Olympics. But considering HI’s record, those words lack meaning.

It also puts the women’s team at a disadvantage with less than three months to go before their World Cup in England. They have been kicked around like a football. The men’s side’s leadership group was summoned to Delhi to air their grievances about the coach. The HI did not consult the leadership group of the women’s team whether they would have preferred Harendra. Neither were they asked if they would be fine with the Dutchman, considering the language barrier. On the other hand, HI has now twice used the women’s coaching role as a breeding ground to improve the men’s team. This move could affect the upward trajectory the women have been on. Under Harendra, they not only qualified for the World Cup after eight years, but also won the Asia Cup after 13 years.