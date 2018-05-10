Home Opinions Editorials

A Kerala success story

Leaking roofs, broken furniture, dirty toilets and indifferent teachers are passé.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Leaking roofs, broken furniture, dirty toilets and indifferent teachers are passé. Now, parents sleep overnight at a government school in Kannur to secure an admission for their children the next day. Welcome to ‘General Education Protection Mission’, one of the flagship programmes of the LDF government, which envisages raising government and aided institutions to world-class standards both in terms of infrastructure and academic quality. If 1.45 lakh was the additional enrolment in government schools during the last academic year, the number is expected to easily cruise past two lakh when schools reopen next month.

Clearly, it’s time to reap the benefits as a major part of the work in 45,000 classrooms—from class eight to 12—for a hi-tech makeover, has already been completed. Classrooms in around 3,000 schools will have laptop, multimedia projectors, screen-painted walls for projection, sound systems along with high-speed broadband connectivity and unlimited access to the ‘Samagra’ resource portal. Remember, these are facilities which most private schools—that make parents pay through the nose—can ill-afford. Even primary classrooms will go digital. Teachers have been trained in the latest educational tools and trends for digital content preparation and lesson planning in digital format.

A positive fallout has been the enhanced motivation levels of highly-qualified, PSC- recruited teachers in government schools as they have no reason to cringe before their counterparts in private schools when accosted with the ‘quality of education’ taunt. Now, each school in the public sector has an ‘academic master plan’ that suits the specific needs of the institution. Belated distribution of textbooks and uniform material, for which successive governments have received severe flak, is now a thing of the past. Surely, this paradigm shift in the public education system, is worth a shout for the Kerala government as it closes in on competing its second year in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Some tragedies shock even a benighted vale

Making the coach a SCAPEGOAT

Kathua case: Apex court puts an end to myopic designs

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona