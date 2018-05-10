A Kerala success story

Leaking roofs, broken furniture, dirty toilets and indifferent teachers are passé. Now, parents sleep overnight at a government school in Kannur to secure an admission for their children the next day. Welcome to ‘General Education Protection Mission’, one of the flagship programmes of the LDF government, which envisages raising government and aided institutions to world-class standards both in terms of infrastructure and academic quality. If 1.45 lakh was the additional enrolment in government schools during the last academic year, the number is expected to easily cruise past two lakh when schools reopen next month.

Clearly, it’s time to reap the benefits as a major part of the work in 45,000 classrooms—from class eight to 12—for a hi-tech makeover, has already been completed. Classrooms in around 3,000 schools will have laptop, multimedia projectors, screen-painted walls for projection, sound systems along with high-speed broadband connectivity and unlimited access to the ‘Samagra’ resource portal. Remember, these are facilities which most private schools—that make parents pay through the nose—can ill-afford. Even primary classrooms will go digital. Teachers have been trained in the latest educational tools and trends for digital content preparation and lesson planning in digital format.

A positive fallout has been the enhanced motivation levels of highly-qualified, PSC- recruited teachers in government schools as they have no reason to cringe before their counterparts in private schools when accosted with the ‘quality of education’ taunt. Now, each school in the public sector has an ‘academic master plan’ that suits the specific needs of the institution. Belated distribution of textbooks and uniform material, for which successive governments have received severe flak, is now a thing of the past. Surely, this paradigm shift in the public education system, is worth a shout for the Kerala government as it closes in on competing its second year in office.