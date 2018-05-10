Home Opinions Editorials

Some tragedies shock even a benighted vale

My head hangs in shame,” said J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

My head hangs in shame,” said J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. A harmony of voices and sentiments is among the rarest things to find in anything to do with Kashmir. But that’s what the death of Thirumani has brought about: a death that could have been an accident, tragic collateral damage, or maybe a sign of a deeper tragedy, a kind of unintended  design. A momentum that violence takes on its own. The young Accenture analyst, on a dream trip in the Valley with his family, a journey for which they had saved up, ended up as a corpse. Sent back lifeless to his house on the outskirts of Chennai. Killed by a stray missile during a stone-pelting frenzy on the outskirts of Srinagar.

It was so out of line even in Kashmir’s canvas of death that it brought the entire political spectrum—from central ministers owing allegiance to the BJP, to the PDP chief minister and her bitter arch-rival from the National Conference, to the grizzled old separatist leadership—together in a tone of genuine humanist remorse. Some tragedies pierce through even the permanent cloud of mortality that hangs over the benighted vale, a fog that never seems to lift after the mind-numbing harvests of death and maiming on all sides that we have accumulated in three decades of war by other means.

“Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone-pelters & their methods,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted. But even the patriarch of separatism, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was in sync with the tone of lament. Words fall short to “console the family for such a tragic loss and we as a nation feel not only sorry but ashamed as well,” he said. “We have been shouldering the coffins of our loved ones on a daily basis but never can be silent on this indiscipline and hooliganism by some unruly youth.” If only Thirumani could have brought about a rethink on all sides, it would not have been in vain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A Kerala success story

Making the coach a SCAPEGOAT

Kathua case: Apex court puts an end to myopic designs

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona