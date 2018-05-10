Some tragedies shock even a benighted vale

My head hangs in shame,” said J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. A harmony of voices and sentiments is among the rarest things to find in anything to do with Kashmir. But that’s what the death of Thirumani has brought about: a death that could have been an accident, tragic collateral damage, or maybe a sign of a deeper tragedy, a kind of unintended design. A momentum that violence takes on its own. The young Accenture analyst, on a dream trip in the Valley with his family, a journey for which they had saved up, ended up as a corpse. Sent back lifeless to his house on the outskirts of Chennai. Killed by a stray missile during a stone-pelting frenzy on the outskirts of Srinagar.

It was so out of line even in Kashmir’s canvas of death that it brought the entire political spectrum—from central ministers owing allegiance to the BJP, to the PDP chief minister and her bitter arch-rival from the National Conference, to the grizzled old separatist leadership—together in a tone of genuine humanist remorse. Some tragedies pierce through even the permanent cloud of mortality that hangs over the benighted vale, a fog that never seems to lift after the mind-numbing harvests of death and maiming on all sides that we have accumulated in three decades of war by other means.

“Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone-pelters & their methods,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted. But even the patriarch of separatism, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was in sync with the tone of lament. Words fall short to “console the family for such a tragic loss and we as a nation feel not only sorry but ashamed as well,” he said. “We have been shouldering the coffins of our loved ones on a daily basis but never can be silent on this indiscipline and hooliganism by some unruly youth.” If only Thirumani could have brought about a rethink on all sides, it would not have been in vain.