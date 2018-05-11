Flipkart deal setback to Indian entrepreneurship

India’s first and most-celebrated unicorn Flipkart finally found its white knight in Walmart, which is spending a mammoth $16 billion. The Indian e-commerce market, with an estimated $1.3 trillion market size in five years, has long been resembling an arms race, with cash as the biggest weapon. The Flipkart-Walmart deal further attracts global investors to roam the merger fields for potential assets (read BigBasket, UrbanLadder etc).

At first blush, Walmart, a late entrant to the online retail frenzy, looks like an obvious winner. But the Colgate-sharing moments may not last long, as translating the boundless potential to profits is a challenge. Particularly because a similar attempt Walmart made in China, buying an unprofitable online marketplace in 2011, was a dud. Understandably, Walmart’s investors gave a thumbs down with shares flashing red on Wednesday, losing over $10 billion in value.

Flipkart’s cash burn is far higher and Walmart’s $2 billion whip-round may be insufficient to fend off Amazon that’s plonking down $5 billion. Investors are also wary of Flipkart’s valuation, which was repeatedly marked down last year; it now stands at $21 billion.

In a way, the deal is a setback to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship, with Flipkart succumbing to competition, instead of taking on US multinationals head on. The battle is no longer between Indian players and will remain so unless something radical happens. One key reason Indian start-ups lost out was capital and to help them, the government proposed a dedicated exchange to facilitate listing, but that remained a pipe dream.

For global biggies with wads of cash, the challenge will be to unlock the profit puzzle and minus the convention-defying bargains, it’ll be like fishing in the pond without throwing the bait. Also, Amazon and Walmart want presence everywhere, which increases costs. With or without the hyped-up campaigns, full page adverts and discount-driven sales, companies urgently need to devise revenue-generating methods to survive or simply perish.