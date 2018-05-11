Home Opinions Editorials

Flipkart deal setback to Indian entrepreneurship

India’s first and most-celebrated unicorn Flipkart finally found its white knight in Walmart, which is spending a mammoth $16 billion.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

India’s first and most-celebrated unicorn Flipkart finally found its white knight in Walmart, which is spending a mammoth $16 billion. The Indian e-commerce market, with an estimated $1.3 trillion market size in five years, has long been resembling an arms race, with cash as the biggest weapon. The Flipkart-Walmart deal further attracts global investors to roam the merger fields for potential assets (read BigBasket, UrbanLadder etc).

At first blush, Walmart, a late entrant to the online retail frenzy, looks like an obvious winner. But the Colgate-sharing moments may not last long, as translating the boundless potential to profits is a challenge. Particularly because a similar attempt Walmart made in China, buying an unprofitable online marketplace in 2011, was a dud. Understandably, Walmart’s investors gave a thumbs down with shares flashing red on Wednesday, losing over $10 billion in value.

Flipkart’s cash burn is far higher and Walmart’s $2 billion whip-round may be insufficient to fend off Amazon that’s plonking down $5 billion. Investors are also wary of Flipkart’s valuation, which was repeatedly marked down last year; it now stands at $21 billion.

In a way, the deal is a setback to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship, with Flipkart succumbing to competition, instead of taking on US multinationals head on. The battle is no longer between Indian players and will remain so unless something radical happens. One key reason Indian start-ups lost out was capital and to help them, the government proposed a dedicated exchange to facilitate listing, but that remained a pipe dream.

For global biggies with wads of cash, the challenge will be to unlock the profit puzzle and minus the convention-defying bargains, it’ll be like fishing in the pond without throwing the bait. Also, Amazon and Walmart want presence everywhere, which increases costs. With or without the hyped-up campaigns, full page adverts and discount-driven sales, companies urgently need to devise revenue-generating methods to survive or simply perish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Over to the voters now

A Kerala success story

Some tragedies shock even a benighted vale

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies