Over to the voters now

Tomorrow, Karnataka will vote to elect a new government. But with the electioneering deteriorating to an unprecedented level in the last few days with vile personal attacks, unsubstantiated allegations, tall claims, blatant lies and efforts to manipulate the outcome, one wonders whether the voters are being given a fair opportunity to make their choices with a free mind.

While the parties are allowed to woo voters with promises that can be fulfilled later, the electoral discourse saw debates that had little do with the people of the state. Also, despite the Election Commission’s impressive efforts to enforce the code of conduct, there were not only enough instances of attempts to bribe voters with gifts, money and inducements to assume that the malpractice was widespread, but also some visible signs of the intention to commit electoral fraud.

One such was the hoarding of thousands of voter identity cards at a flat in Bengaluru. While the intention of collecting such a large number of voter ID cards is easy to guess, what is shocking is the audacity of those involved, who, despite all the measures in place to check illegal voting, still believed that they could hoodwink the election officials and sway the outcome. It also shows how there’s still scope for voting fraud and why the EC should become even more vigilant. The EC and police must bring the culprits, however influential they may be, to book.

Another factor that sullied the atmosphere is the spiteful campaign carried out by the parties and they should equally share the blame for shifting the focus from what the people deserve to personal characters of star campaigners. For example, what has the Karnataka election got to do with Rahul Gandhi’s credentials or the lack of it to become the prime minister? That’s a question that can be decided in 2019. Now that the cacophony has ended, the least that these parties can do is allow people to vote in peace. And the EC must make sure that the polling remains fair. It’s over to the voters now.