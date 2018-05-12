Green with apathy, the Taj story

For some months now, the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world and a Unesco world heritage site, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. India’s most famous tourist destination is facing a man-made disaster. Yet the Archaeological Survey of India, the agency entrusted with the task of its maintenance and preservation, is only trying to pass the blame to, believe it or not, algae and insects. Sure enough the Supreme Court, which is hearing a public interest litigation on this issue, rightly rapped the ASI for failing in its duty.

There are several factors that are causing the white monument to turn brown and even green. Wood-burning crematoriums, smoke from factories and Agra’s growing population are among the main reasons. The river Yamuna behind the Taj is also slowly drying up, which is not only robbing the monument of its beauty but also leading to breeding of insects.

These insects are eating into the foundations of the Taj. The reason behind the insect breeding is also purely human. According to environmental activists, there is huge dumping of waste into the river, leading to stagnation of the water and the consequent breeding of an insect called Chironomus calligraphus. But perhaps the biggest reason for the decaying of the Taj is the rampant burning of municipal waste in Agra and in its vicinity.

According to a study conducted by some environmentalists, while Delhi burns only about 2-3 per cent of its solid waste, Agra burns 24 per cent. The result of this monumental neglect is patently visible to all tourists, who have complained of the Taj slowly turning brown in colour.

All this should long have rung alarm bells in the ASI and government, both in UP and Delhi. In any other country, a slow death of its national symbol would have spurred the government to take corrective measures on a war footing. But sadly in India, bureaucratic apathy and incompetence are only contributing to the Taj losing its pristine whiteness and charm.