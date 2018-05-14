Home Opinions Editorials

Choosing between Sports and studies

There’s always a beginning. Changing times need a change in perception and attitude.

There’s always a beginning. Changing times need a change in perception and attitude. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has perhaps given a hard thought before arriving at the unprecedented decision of allowing six sportspersons, who have represented India in global sports meets, to take board exams (Class 10 and 12) on different dates favourable to them this year. This is will bring cheers to the millions pursuing sports as a profession. More so to the parents who are usually torn between the existential doubt, studies or sports?

In India, pursuing just sports without gaining proper educational qualifications is fraught with danger. Especially when you don’t know what will happen tomorrow—a quirk of fate is enough to cut short a sporting career. Except in a few disciplines, a sportsperson’s career is not eternal. Many have to take up odd jobs to support themselves financially. Since more and more middle class people are taking up sports, getting sound qualifications has become equally important.

The sportspersons who will take the board exams on different dates are Amolika Singh (badminton) and Manav Thakkar (table tennis) of Class 12, Anish Bhanwala (shooter), K Venkatadri (archer), Sehajpreet (archer) and Rekha (wheelchair basketball) of Class 10. The recommendations were made by the Sports Authority of India and the sports ministry. This novel gesture of the CBSE will give solace to the hundreds representing the country at various levels. Earlier, they had to drop a year or sacrifice a place in the national team to take exams. Some states have started awarding extra marks for exceptional sports talent.

The CBSE too can consider this. Perhaps the next step for the government would be to increase the sports quota in higher education and introduce them in the private sector as well. The CBSE’s decision comes after the move that made sports compulsory for classes 9-12. And it will go a long way towards changing the sporting culture of our country.

