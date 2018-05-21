Home Opinions Editorials

Test for new alliance begins now

Now that the minority Yeddyurappa government, put in place by following select democratic norms but violating most, has been shown the door and the majority JD(S)-Congress government with numbers to lend it both credibility and stability will take over, things should get back to normal in Karnataka. The intense political drama that followed the fractured verdict in the Assembly polls has not only hurt the cause of democracy in India but also showed how little elected representatives and constitutional authorities care for the people’s mandate. As the apex court rightly put it, democracy is a game of numbers.

The question of fairness aside, the JD(S)-Congress combine— hurriedly stitched together when it became clear no single party was going to be in a position to form the government— has the numbers in its favour, and hence will get to rule Karnataka. Had the BJP and the governor realised this, the tamasha could have been avoided. The question whether a post-poll alliance, however opportunistic, has the mandate to govern has no relevance in a country where coalition politics has become the norm. The JD(S) and Congress showed commendable resolve and skill in keeping their MLAs from crossing over, but the real test for them begins now.

While the singleminded focus on defeating the BJP at its own game kept them united till now, the challenge is to keep the alliance going despite innumerable differences that are bound to crop up. In the Assembly polls, the two parties fought each other bitterly. Having fought hard and used every option available to snatch power from the BJP, the combine owes it to the Karnataka people to provide a stable and able administration. They must thrash out their differences, avoid open fights over ministries and posts, and come up with a common minimum programme to implement in the interest of the state and its people. The BJP, on its part, must focus on playing the role of a constructive opposition. Make it any messy, as can easily happen with coalitions, people will make sure they pay for it.

