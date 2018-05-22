Home Opinions Editorials

Supreme court has won the trust vote

It’s not every day that the otherwise cocksure BJP chief Amit Shah feels the need to do a media outreach in a let-me-set-the-record-straight mood, like he has done the past few days. Not that his charge of ‘unholy alliance’ is going uncontested.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

It’s not every day that the otherwise cocksure BJP chief Amit Shah feels the need to do a media outreach in a let-me-set-the-record-straight mood, like he has done the past few days. Not that his charge of ‘unholy alliance’ is going uncontested. Coming into the perception management game late in the day, the usually laidback GOP too is flexing its vocal chords, matching bite for soundbite. The battle is not over, nor can there be a tactical retreat by either side. May 2019 is too close for that. But after a long gap it appears not to be an unequal game, a restoration of balance necessary for the well-being of a democratic polity. The palpable nervousness in the air (which any form of unipolarity evokes in India) has dissipated somewhat, but it can be short-lived. 

For the moment, there are indeed two big takeaways from the dramatic turns of the Karnataka polls, one legal, the other political. In this entire tug-of-war, if one entity has won the trust vote, it’s the Supreme Court. From agreeing to sit after midnight to giving sober, nuanced rulings not once but twice, both times in the nick of time, the apex court restored the level playing field and also its own reputation (as a non-partisan umpire). The best part: its crucial caveats were inserted into the frame without hurting constitutional niceties. It took care not to strike down any of the governor’s decisions, neither his swearing-in of B S Yeddyurappa without a letter showing adequate support; nor the appointment of pro-term Speaker 

K G Bopaiah. But on both counts, the SC provided foils to the decisions, saving his constitutional office from the charge of proveable impropriety. Politically, Karnataka proved the Congress needs to come down from its high horse, be part of the larger opposition umbrella, if it wants to take on Modi-Shah in 2019. That opposition figures from far and wide, and from disparate political leanings, joined in to push the Congress and JD(S) into an alliance, was the first peek into how things may pan out. A moment of reckoning for both the BJP and the federal front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RBI must prop up the rupee

Test for new alliance begins now

The storm is coming

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures