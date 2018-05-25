Less than five months have passed in 2018 and already the death toll in cross- border firing and shelling along the India-Pakistan border is threatening to hit a new high. According to initial data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, shelling from across the border gathered pace after the Centre, in a goodwill gesture during the month of Ramzan, announced a cessation of offensive operations in the Kashmir Valley. Heavy shelling incidents can be traced back to the early 1990s when Pakistan began aiding and abetting militant infiltration across the Line of Control. It peaks whenever militancy in the Valley appears to ebb or when Indian security forces are able to achieve success against militants. After the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in 2016, there was a sharp spike in cross-border firing. According to villagers in the border, the same was the case after India’s surgical strike against what New Delhi called “terror launch pads” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Each time there is heavy shelling accompanied by a sharp rise in the death toll, the armies of both sides threaten a “befitting” response to the “unprovoked firing”. But the people residing along the border always have to live on the edge. Many homes in these border areas are sandwiched between Indian and Pakistani army pickets. Caught in the crossfire, the shelling is nothing new for these families although it continues to be as devastating.

As things are currently poised between the two countries, any hope of a dialogue to resolve longstanding issues seems to be only wishful thinking at the moment. While attempts to find a meeting ground at the highest levels can be found at a later stage, the border firing can easily be stopped. All it requires is a telephonic conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both the countries. The need of the hour is to send the troops back to the barracks so that villagers on either side of the border can lead a normal life.