Home Opinions Editorials

Caught in the crossfire

Less than five months have passed in 2018 and already the death toll in cross- border firing and shelling along the India-Pakistan border is threatening to hit a new high.

Published: 25th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Less than five months have passed in 2018 and already the death toll in cross- border firing and shelling along the India-Pakistan border is threatening to hit a new high. According to initial data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, shelling from across the border gathered pace after the Centre, in a goodwill gesture during the month of Ramzan, announced a cessation of offensive operations in the Kashmir Valley. Heavy shelling incidents can be traced back to the early 1990s when Pakistan began aiding and abetting militant infiltration across the Line of Control. It peaks whenever militancy in the Valley appears to ebb or when Indian security forces are able to achieve success against militants. After the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in 2016, there was a sharp spike in cross-border firing. According to villagers in the border, the same was the case after India’s surgical strike against what New Delhi called “terror launch pads” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Each time there is heavy shelling accompanied by a sharp rise in the death toll, the armies of both sides threaten a “befitting” response to the “unprovoked firing”. But the people residing along the border always have to live on the edge. Many homes in these border areas are sandwiched between Indian and Pakistani army pickets. Caught in the crossfire, the shelling is nothing new for these families although it continues to be as devastating.

As things are currently poised between the two countries, any hope of a dialogue to resolve longstanding issues seems to be only wishful thinking at the moment. While attempts to find a meeting ground at the highest levels can be found at a later stage, the border firing can easily be stopped. All it requires is a telephonic conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both the countries. The need of the hour is to send the troops back to the barracks so that villagers on either side of the border can lead a normal life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka