Finally, a law that protects homebuyers

The Cabinet has just decided on moving amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to give homebuyers the status of ‘secured creditors’, vis-a-vis developers, during a liquidation process.

The Cabinet has just decided on moving amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to give homebuyers the status of ‘secured creditors’, vis-a-vis developers, during a liquidation process. This is being done through the promulgation of an ordinance. This welcome step has come not a day too soon. Currently, the legal position is against the homebuyer. Tens of thousands of families who have invested their hard-earned savings in buying homes are paying a heavy price.

When the market goes wrong—as it has done in the last few years of slump—and the builder goes bust, the law does not recognise the homebuyer as a creditor, as it does banks and other financial investors. So when the developer company is declared insolvent, the thousands who had booked homes cannot lay claim to proceeds of the liquidation. Home purchasers thus land up losing both their homes and the money they invested.

The issue was first flagged by the Supreme Court in December last when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed government directors to wrest control of Unitech from the Chandra family. When hundreds of people who had booked homes with Unitech moved the apex court, the court, while protecting them, directed the Centre to consider amending the law to recognise homebuyers as ‘creditors’.
It is welcome that the signals from the apex court have been taken seriously by the government.

The change in the status of homebuyers will also put necessary pressure on builders to deliver projects on time and not take booking advances as something to play around with. However, clarity is needed on how the rights of the homebuyer as a ‘creditor’ will be protected. How will they be represented in the creditors’ committee? And, whether NCLT will appoint a resolution professional to espouse their cause? It also remains to be seen whether this is going to be ultimately turn into permanent legislation, or will it be another knee-jerk ordinance which will lapse after the coming Lok Sabha polls?

