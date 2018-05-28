Home Opinions Editorials

Into the wild in Odisha

The recent sighting of a black panther in Odisha has brought joy to wildlife lovers in the state as well as the country.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

The recent sighting of a black panther in Odisha has brought joy to wildlife lovers in the state as well as the country. In times of serious concern over vanishing wildlife, the black panther and a discovery of a new species of eel in the Bay of Bengal along the Odisha coast have generated great enthusiasm. The state is known to be bestowed with astonishing biodiversity and the recent sightings not only stand testimony to it but also to the fact that nature, when left undisturbed, can spring pleasant surprises.

Sadly, the same cannot be said of the rest of Odisha where a fierce pace of development has left its wildlife resources at great peril. Multiplication of linear infrastructure such as highways and rail network, more number of irrigation projects and mines in wildlife corridors have spelt doom for a majority of species in the state. One of the largest elephant bearing states in eastern India, Odisha also reports the highest number of conflict scenarios. In last three years alone, over 240 persons have been killed by elephants The incidence of wild bear attacks, straying and retaliatory lynchings have grown alarmingly which suggest that very little attention has been given to the grave issue of habitat fragmentation. Currently, one of the state’s two tiger reserves is virtually empty while a third, given in-principle approval by the Centre a decade back, still awaits notification.

Odds notwithstanding, a sound conservation mechanism can bring great results. A case in point is the demolition of illegal prawn culture which had encroached Chilka lake for decades. The state forest department launched a massive eviction operation which paved way for proliferation of the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in the brackish lagoon. It is imperative that the state government maintains a fine balance between development and conservation. Otherwise the hope that a discovery of new species brings will turn into great despair not only for the current generation but more importantly for posterity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27