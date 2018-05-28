Trump must stop playing big brother with kim

It’s a summit both North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump desperately want, yet as gladiators will, they refuse to yield an inch. While Kim’s intention behind shaking off the rogue state tag at this point in time is not fully understood, the fact that his side was making all the right noises ought to have led to confidence-building measures from the US. What the North instead got was intimidation, with Trump’s political minders invoking the Libyan template for denuclearisation talks.

It was in 2003-04 that Libya’s then strongman Muammar Gaddafi handed over his entire nuclear programme to the US. Nuclear deterrent gone, the US and its allies supported local rebels in 2011 to overthrow the Gaddafi regime, which is why the North hates the Libyan parallel. While proposing the summit, the North had sought iron-clad guarantees over its sovereignty, indicating it wanted better treatment than a Libyan doormat.

Kim is no saint but you can hardly approach peace talks using harsh language. Yet, US National Security advisor John Bolton harped on Libya. When the North appeared flustered, Trump tried to appease it saying he would offer Kim security protections Gaddafi never received. In the same breath, he let out a warning: “We went in and decimated (Gaddafi). And we did the same thing with Iraq... That model would take place if we don’t make a deal...”

When US Vice President Mike Pence later referred to Libya, North Korean vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui hit back, calling him a political dummy. That was when the penny dropped and Trump called off the summit while keeping a little window open. Kim on Saturday walked the extra mile and left the talks door wide open by holding an informal summit with his South counterpart Moon Jae-in. Their hugplomacy was meant to convey to the US that Kim was ready for the June 12 Singapore summit but not as a junior partner. Both bullies have played their cards. The summit could well happen if the US stops playing Big Brother.