Home Opinions Editorials

Ireland finally gets it right

Called a “quiet revolution” by its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland voted —66.4 per cent against 33.6 per cent —to legalise abortion within 12 weeks of pregnancy. T

Published: 29th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Called a “quiet revolution” by its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland voted —66.4 per cent against 33.6 per cent —to legalise abortion within 12 weeks of pregnancy. The India connection can hardly be missed. The unfortunate death of Karnataka-origin dentist Savita Halappanavar of septicaemia in 2012 —after she was denied the right to terminate a complicated pregnancy—seems to have galvanised Irish society.

It voted decisively to repeal the Eighth Amendment of 1983, which had reinforced an older law prohibiting abortion, and given as much rights to the unborn child as to the mother. Thirty-five-year-old Savita was repeatedly denied permission to abort her pregnancy under this law, which rested on Ireland’s strongly Catholic ethos.

The public outcry and worldwide coverage of her death first led to a relaxation of the stringent law in 2013, allowing selective termination in case there was a threat to the survival of the mother, and now the repeal vote. Andanappa Yalagi, her father, had poignant words for the occasion: “We’ve got justice for Savita. What happened to her will not happen to any other family now. I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland at this historic moment.”

Several reports had spoken of the traumatic and expensive travel Irish couples had to make to England to avail of abortion facilities—mostly to save the woman’s life or to terminate a foetus detected with fatal abnormalities. Two years ago, the UN had urged Ireland to amend its law after these cases came to the fore. Irish Parliament is expected to pass the legislation later this year.

With that, Ireland will get assimilated into the legal framework that governs the rest of Europe. The people’s veto also struck at the root of the Church’s hold over the state and Irish society. A significant fact, since the latest census shows the majority in Ireland to be deeply Catholic. There’s been no denying the strong right-wing winds blowing over the world of late. Ireland seems to have bucked the trend in a welcome way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao