Ireland finally gets it right

Called a “quiet revolution” by its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland voted —66.4 per cent against 33.6 per cent —to legalise abortion within 12 weeks of pregnancy. The India connection can hardly be missed. The unfortunate death of Karnataka-origin dentist Savita Halappanavar of septicaemia in 2012 —after she was denied the right to terminate a complicated pregnancy—seems to have galvanised Irish society.

It voted decisively to repeal the Eighth Amendment of 1983, which had reinforced an older law prohibiting abortion, and given as much rights to the unborn child as to the mother. Thirty-five-year-old Savita was repeatedly denied permission to abort her pregnancy under this law, which rested on Ireland’s strongly Catholic ethos.

The public outcry and worldwide coverage of her death first led to a relaxation of the stringent law in 2013, allowing selective termination in case there was a threat to the survival of the mother, and now the repeal vote. Andanappa Yalagi, her father, had poignant words for the occasion: “We’ve got justice for Savita. What happened to her will not happen to any other family now. I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland at this historic moment.”

Several reports had spoken of the traumatic and expensive travel Irish couples had to make to England to avail of abortion facilities—mostly to save the woman’s life or to terminate a foetus detected with fatal abnormalities. Two years ago, the UN had urged Ireland to amend its law after these cases came to the fore. Irish Parliament is expected to pass the legislation later this year.

With that, Ireland will get assimilated into the legal framework that governs the rest of Europe. The people’s veto also struck at the root of the Church’s hold over the state and Irish society. A significant fact, since the latest census shows the majority in Ireland to be deeply Catholic. There’s been no denying the strong right-wing winds blowing over the world of late. Ireland seems to have bucked the trend in a welcome way.