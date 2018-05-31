A welcome step to decongest our prisons

The government’s decision to bear the cost of bail bonds of undertrials who are too poor to pay their surety and hence languish in jails for years is a welcome step. The move will help decongest jails in the country, where overcrowding is a major concern. According to the Prison Statistics India 2015 report by the National Crime Records Bureau, there are over 2.82 lakh undertrial prisoners lodged in various jails across the country and they constitute more than 67 per cent of all the jail inmates.

The report also says that nearly 13 lakh undertrials were released during 2015 out of which 82,585 were acquitted. These statistics, however, do not reveal the pathetic condition of jails in India. Two years ago even the Supreme Court had expressed concern at the condition of jails calling it “not only tragic but also pathetic”. While hearing a Public Interest Litigation, the court slammed the Central and state governments and observed that fundamental rights and human rights of people, however they may be placed, could not be ignored.

It is common knowledge that prisoners in India are subjected to psychological and physical torture. Whether convicts or undertrial prisoners, they live in subhuman conditions. These often drive many to commit suicide in jails. Just five years ago, Ram Singh, the 35-year-old main accused in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, was found dead in his cell in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. His death is still being probed but immediately after the incident, Singh’s family and his lawyer alleged he had been murdered. The condition of jails is also proving to be an obstacle in bringing back to India some high-profile offenders who have fled India.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj revealed that when PM Narendra Modi had raised the issue of Vijay Mallya’s extradition with his British counterpart Theresa May, Modi was told of the poor condition of jails. Given this ground reality, the government’s effort to end the plight of undertrials needs to be lauded.