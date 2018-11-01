Conspiracy in the air in Andhra

Attacks on politicians are not new to Andhra Pradesh. There have been several in the last few decades, some of them brutal, claiming the lives of promising leaders. Fortunately, last Thursday’s attempt on the life of Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed and he escaped with a minor injury. What is unprecedented though is the toxic political slugfest that erupted within minutes of the incident which took place at the Visakhapatnam airport. If the YSR Congress hit the streets pointing fingers at the state government, the ruling TDP claims it is a devious and diabolic plot scripted to destablise the state.

The catchword on both sides of the divide is conspiracy. Though the accused is in police custody and investigation is underway, the YSR Congress has jumped the gun, accusing the government and moving the High Court demanding an independent inquiry to unearth the conspiracy angle. From the TDP, no less a person than Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lent credence to a so-called Operation Garuda—a conspiracy theory floated by one-time actor Sivaji—insinuating that the incident could well be a self-inflicted wound to gain public sympathy. This vitriolic discourse in a highly politically charged environment is surely not in public interest and may even lead to violence. As it is, public faith in our law enforcement agencies and democratic institutions is at an all-time low and the statements are further eroding the same.

In their hatred for each other, the ruling and opposition parties are unwittingly hampering the investigation with their daily attacks. The YSR Congress could wait for the court to decide on its pleas. The TDP too would be well advised to stop crying conspiracy. By doing so, it is undermining the state police, which is strange for any government to do. The incident is serious in nature and must be treated as such. This means the police ought to be left alone to do their job and take the case to its logical conclusion.