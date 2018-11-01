Home Opinions Editorials

Conspiracy in the air in Andhra

Attacks on politicians are not new to Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 01st November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Attacks on politicians are not new to Andhra Pradesh. There have been several in the last few decades, some of them brutal, claiming the lives of promising leaders. Fortunately, last Thursday’s attempt on the life of Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed and he escaped with a minor injury. What is unprecedented though is the toxic political slugfest that erupted within minutes of the incident which took place at the Visakhapatnam airport. If the YSR Congress hit the streets pointing fingers at the state government, the ruling TDP claims it is a devious and diabolic plot scripted to destablise the state.

The catchword on both sides of the divide is conspiracy. Though the accused is in police custody and investigation is underway, the YSR Congress has jumped the gun, accusing the government and moving the High Court demanding an independent inquiry to unearth the conspiracy angle. From the TDP, no less a person than Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lent credence to a so-called Operation Garuda—a conspiracy theory floated by one-time actor Sivaji—insinuating that the incident could well be a self-inflicted wound to gain public sympathy. This vitriolic discourse in a highly politically charged environment is surely not in public interest and may even lead to violence. As it is, public faith in our law enforcement agencies and democratic institutions is at an all-time low and the statements are further eroding the same.

In their hatred for each other, the ruling and opposition parties are unwittingly hampering the investigation with their daily attacks. The YSR Congress could wait for the court to decide on its pleas. The TDP too would be well advised to stop crying conspiracy. By doing so, it is undermining the state police, which is strange for any government to do. The incident is serious in nature and must be treated as such. This means the police ought to be left alone to do their job and take the case to its logical conclusion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mvjrao
    The editorial ignores the fact that Jagan didn't wait till police could take his statement and complain to airport police CISF as it happened within Airport.
    26 days ago reply
Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp