RBI crisis: walk the talk on less govt, more governance

The recent ‘independence’ speech by Dr Viral Acharya, deputy governor of the RBI, has sent shock waves and embarrassed the Union government no end. Quoting the former chief of Argentina’s central bank Martin Redrado, Acharya made out a strong case for keeping the autonomy of the RBI intact and using its reserves to maintain monetary and financial stability. His speech has been seen as the RBI’s response to recent arm-twisting into funnelling its surplus as a dividend to the government; and the latter’s threat to set up a separate regulator for the payment and settlement systems.

In his strident reply, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has blamed the central bank for allowing indiscriminate lending during 2008–2014, and being partly responsible for the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis. Egged on by the small and medium enterprises lobby, the Centre has repeatedly pressured the RBI to relax the liquidity squeeze, hoping the wheels of growth will move faster. However, RBI’s Governor Urjit Patel has been holding on, saying any free-lending will only add to the NPA crisis.

One can see where Jaitley and the government are coming from. Elections are around the corner, and the slowdown is creating a huge unemployment problem. But the RBI is not an institution to be cranked up on poll eve for short-term gains. In a general environment of chaos and uncertainty, its autonomous sanity gives the country some fiscal stability. Acharya used a cricketing analogy: While governments work on the T20 format for short-term gains, central banks are on a Test match wicket playing for long-term results. It is also not a good message that the FM is giving: if you buckled under in the 2008-14 period, why are you resisting political demands today? It is learnt the Centre is set to bulldoze the RBI using its powers under Section 7 of the RBI Act. That will indeed be a sad day. Autonomous institutions like the RBI play a central role. They should be allowed their space if the slogan ‘Less Government, More Governance’ is to be more than a slogan.