China pushes India and Japan into each other’s arms

Abe has a deep connect with India via the legacy of his maternal grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who was Japan’s PM in the 1950s. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

It had every hint of a deepening relation and personal chemistry. That PM Narendra Modi was invited to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe’s private holiday home in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture, a privilege not extended to any other world leader yet, spoke volumes. The fact that the red carpet was rolled out just days after Abe was back from his first China visit was no less significant. Obviously, India has assumed a centrality in Japan’s world and Abe’s weltanschauung. Abe has a deep connect with India via the legacy of his maternal grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who was Japan’s PM in the 1950s. 

Besides all the fine words in the joint statement about “shared values” and the importance of this axis to Asia’s stability, the most striking part of these negotiations was about the Indo-Japan joint penetration of Africa. This is certainly unique. No doubt, besides China’s muscle-flexing in Asia—shaking up traditional equations through the lure of trade and high-cost infrastructure—its African agenda is pushing India and Japan into each other’s arms.

Just like the US has virtually driven Russia towards a closer embrace of China, the latter’s unbridled ambition is making New Delhi and Tokyo chalk out a joint counter- strategy—LNG-related infra in Sri Lanka; housing and electrification projects in Myanmar; road, rail and bridges in Bangladesh; business initiatives in Kenya. This is over and above the defence, security, maritime and naval real-time intelligence exchange plan that’s on the radar, to keep China under watch in the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides have also commenced negotiations on the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement to enhance “strategic depth”; while frequent bilateral naval exercises are on course. Just like loans on the bullet train and funding for a joint space programme and AI. Nonetheless, India’s bilateral trade with Japan is only targeting $50 billion (the current level is a meagre $15 billion) compared to China’s $300 billion. Progress on past projects too has been painfully slow. So internal change is also crucial for external relations to bloom.

