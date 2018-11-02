Home Opinions Editorials

Karnataka bypolls bring allies closer

With leaders of the JD(S) and Congress campaigning for the candidates of each other, the alliance could prove to be a thorn in the flesh for the BJP.

Published: 02nd November 2018

The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka seem to have brought allies Congress and JD(S) closer and given a semblance of stability to the government they are running in the state. While the coalition remains fragile, the fact that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his protégé-turned-nemesis Siddaramaiah, who leads the Congress in Karnataka for all practical purposes, shared a dais after 12 years shows things finally may be moving in the right direction for the alliance. The parties have already announced their plan to contest the coming parliamentary polls as allies and the bonhomie among top leaders may motivate cadres of the parties to work together.

With leaders of the JD(S) and Congress campaigning for the candidates of each other, the alliance could prove to be a thorn in the flesh for the BJP. While the outcome is still anybody’s guess, the Congress’ surprise move to give up the Shivamogga seat to the ally and selection of Madhu Bangarappa as JD(S) candidate have ensured that the battle in the stronghold of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is anything but a cakewalk for his son B Y Raghavendra.

The contest is evenly poised in the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency with the BJP’s B Sriramulu, whose sister is the party candidate, and Congress strongman D K Shivakumar turning it into a battle of prestige. The BJP was delivered a big jolt on Thursday with its candidate for the Ramanagara Assembly seat withdrawing from the race and joining the Congress. This is expected to dampen the BJP’s plans to use the bypolls to prove a point to its opponents ahead of the general elections. 


With Yeddyurappa occupied in Shivamogga and Sriramulu finding his hands full in Ballari, the BJP seems to be missing a trick or two. All this could change once the results are out, but at the moment the JD(S)-Congress alliance seems to be going strong despite the many contradictions and misgivings, and the BJP will have its task cut out come the summer of 2019.

