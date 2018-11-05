Home Opinions Editorials

Little to celebrate in Iran oil waiver

Even if New Delhi were to eventually circumvent the sanctions, the message going out to Iran is that India is now more pro-America.

Published: 05th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

The jubilant backslapping over the temporary American “waiver” on oil imports from Iran is not only premature, it is also a sign of New Delhi’s inability to walk its talk. Despite all the sanctimonious assertions that India would pursue its national interests, when push came to shove, we seem to have accepted the US line, regardless of the impact it might have on our strategic interests. It also ignores the fact the US sanctions violate the “rules-based international order” that both Washington and New Delhi are so fond of mouthing when it comes to China. So while the EU, Russia and China have shelved their deep differences to figure out ways to bypass the sanctions through special payment mechanisms, New Delhi appears to be happy with what is essentially some extra time to bring down oil imports from Iran to zero.

Even if New Delhi were to eventually circumvent the sanctions, the message going out to Iran is that India is now more pro-America. And that perception can have a very negative effect on our attempts to achieve ‘strategic autonomy,’ which was what we were trying to project by okaying the purchase of weapons from Russia despite US protests. If these sanctions also impact India’s investment in Chabahar port and the allied infrastructure connecting it to landlocked Afghanistan, Tehran would be happy to have China, or anybody else, pick up the slack.

There is no doubt that challenging the sole superpower, particularly one that appears to be increasingly keen on better ties with New Delhi, is easier said than done.  But if one does a dispassionate cost-benefit analysis, India gains nothing by complying with these sanctions, while it loses a lot of its hard-earned self-respect as an independent player on the world stage. America under President Donald Trump has become increasingly transactional and unpredictable, and US goodwill is thus highly overrated. There are times when New Delhi should stick to its principles, and agree to disagree. This was one of them.

