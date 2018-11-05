When foes become friends

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu last week broke bread with Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the first time ever, seven months after he left the NDA. Both later announced their decision to forge an alliance, which Naidu claimed was a product of democratic compulsion. It ought to have been a tough moment for Naidu, as he heads a party that was founded by his father-in-law N T Rama Rao in the 1980s to avenge the insults heaped on his state by the Congress in that era. Yet, the Narendra Modi rule at the Centre created the democratic compulsion that forced the foes to become friends. NTR must be turning in his grave.

Naidu showed his canny side as he met leaders of various hues apart from Rahul to give the process of forming an anti-Modi front some momentum. His Telangana rival K Chandrashekar Rao though was the earliest bird to give flight to the coalition idea and do a bit of north and east India tourism before quietly settling down. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did some fishing, loaded with hints of prime ministership. Ditto BSP chief Mayawati, who has now been bruised by the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP. As Naidu pointed out, the Congress is the biggest opposition party. Why then is it not taking the lead in cobbling together the alliance? It perhaps reckons it would be able to negotiate better if it does well in the forthcoming Assembly polls, but time is a fleeting maiden. Remember, the BJP has already done its Bihar deal and Kejriwal has even started campaigning in Delhi.

It was in this leadership vacuum that Naidu stepped in. He has met Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Sitaram Yechury. If Naidu succeeds, would he be content with someone else wearing the crown? The democratic compulsion he alluded to was also on account of pressures from KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy in Telangana and Andhra, respectively. Having taken the plunge, he has to make it work.