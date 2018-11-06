China not serious  about peace in south asia 

Dialogue, peace, cooperation ... these are all laudatory ideals. But spoken in isolation, without a specific contextual intent, they remain just that—words and abstract principles with little actionable meaning and, hence, little real worth. If Beijing is serious about promoting peace and dialogue in South Asia, it would do good by convincing its ‘all-weather friends’ in Islamabad to walk the talk.

Not just use its traction with Pakistan to get a firmer toehold in the SAARC grouping, beyond the current observer status. Or run a bus service between Pakistan and China through PoK, in violation of the spirit of bilaterals with India, most recently in Wuhan. The Pakistan dispensation, under Imran Khan, expressing a positive intent for dialogue and cooperation with India sounds a bit rich, if not a mockery.

One of the few things the army-backed Khan government has done (other than running around to raise funds for its collapsing economy to Saudi Arabia and then on to China) is lifting the internal ban on 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

And of course, daily crossfire across the LoC, blissfully unmindful of putting even Kashmiri villagers living along the border in serious peril. The Pakistani state sponsorship of the Kashmiri insurgency, of course, proceeds apace. Islamabad perhaps ought to rein in the murderous and retrogressive elements out on the streets, cavilling against the courts for quashing a spurious blasphemy case on a hapless Dalit-origin Christian woman.

And also pay attention to the economic downturn. Maybe it’s easier to play victim with the support of its powerful friends in Beijing. As for the latter, instead of barging into the South Asian multilateral forum, now virtually rendered defunct thanks to Pakistan’s machinations, it should use its good office to find ways of stopping its friend from exporting terror. If indeed Beijing wants to advance from bilateral project funding to a more multilateral engagement, it cannot do so by ignoring India or playing Islamabad or other neighbours against New Delhi.