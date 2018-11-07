Does odisha govt want to crush any dissent?

The Odisha government’s unrestrained use of power to thwart the farmers rally in Bhubaneswar is unwarranted and emblematic of panic. The reaction to the peaceful padayatra in the state capital exposes the government that has steadfastly positioned itself as a champion of their cause by fighting for their issues with the Centre. As thousands under the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan marched to the city, Bhubaneswar was turned into a fortress with entry points virtually sealed as far as Cuttack and Khurda and hundreds taken into preventive custody. Vehicles suspected to be carrying farmers were pulled over and people appearing to be farmers de-boarded. Section 144 was imposed on the outskirts to stop farmers from coming in.

All these, for peasants who have sought to assemble at the capital and press for their demands of 3 Ps: price, prestige and pension. They have been seeking a raise in MSPs, welfare funds to cover them from disasters and waiver of farm loans. The demands are not new but they have been raised for a long time now. A similar demonstration by farmers was held in the capital peacefully in March. The government had then pacified the farmers and assured them that their demands would be considered. The revival of the movement shows that the government has failed to convince the farmers of its sincerity to their cause.

The high-handed approach to this rally is inexplicable. The government’s fear of violence due to politicisation of the protests cuts little ice. Opposition parties would no doubt lend their support to any anti-government move but the state has means to counter any flare-up. The crackdown not only gives the perception that the government’s intent is to browbeat any dissent into submission but also sends a wrong message to the people just before elections. The anger among the farmers over unfulfilled promises is palpable. It would be prudent to win their faith through discussions rather than the aggressive clampdowns.