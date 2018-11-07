Home Opinions Editorials

Restoring Kerala’s sporting legacy

Children from Kerala have dominated national schools sports meets over the past many years.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Children from Kerala have dominated national schools sports meets over the past many years. The athletics contingent has run up an enviable record of 20 straight titles, with talented youngsters from the state having gone on to win laurels for the country. But in recent years, states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have made significant strides, challenging Kerala’s monopoly in the competitions organised by the Athletics Federation of India. In the junior nationals that concluded in Ranchi on Monday, Haryana upstaged Kerala for the second year running.

Until last year, schools affiliated to  CBSE—be it private, Kendriya Vidyalaya or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya—as well as ICSE have organised lacklustre sports meets, with the participants hardly getting noticed. Many would agree that sports has taken a major beating in CBSE and ICSE schools due to the excessive stress on academics and poor incentives for taking up sports. In a bid to arrest this trend, the state decided to organise a sports meet exclusively for schools affiliated to national boards. Though detractors criticised it as an unnecessary effort by the government to promote private schools using public funds, sports lovers hailed it as an attempt to create a level playing field for all students. To woo more CBSE/ICSE students to take up sports, it has been decided to provide ‘weightage’ to them during admissions to various courses. They will also be entitled to admission under sports quota.

If the education department concurs, top performers from the Kerala State Central School Sports Meet would get the promised ‘weightage’ from the upcoming academic year. Efforts are on to obtain eligibility for the winners in the meet to participate in the Khelo India School Games—the national-level multidisciplinary platform for Under-17 school children. With over 15 lakh children now in CBSE schools, this may well be Kerala’s ticket to sporting redemption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp