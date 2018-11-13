A star rises in women’s cricket

Sport thrives on role models. By attaining superstardom through success in their chosen fields, these performers become the face of these disciplines. Fans are attracted by their skills and charisma. Children start learning the game with the dream of emulating their heroes one day. Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni and now Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has had many over the years. And thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s cricket too seems to have found a role model it had been missing. Like the stalwarts mentioned, she is a cut above the rest she plays with and against. Her performance makes the difference in big games and often has a standout quality that makes even the uninterested sit up and take notice.

Despite playing a game that has made megastars in the sub-continent worth millions, women cricketers had always remained in the sidelines. It was only recently that the BCCI took women’s cricket under its wings and started offering facilities and rewards. Considering that, the rise of Harmanpreet has come at the right time. Having started getting a bit of media coverage and attention, women’s cricket needed a boost, which the player from Punjab provides in spectacular fashion. Making 171 not out off 115 balls against Australia in the 50-over World Cup, 103 off 51 versus New Zealand in women’s WT20—she chooses the big stage to make a statement. The manner in which she does it makes her a showstopper and a sought-after figure in women’s T20 leagues in Australia and England.

Not that India’s women cricketers did not do creditably in the past, but there were no household names the masses could relate to. The game they played did not grab eyeballs either. Harmanpreet seems to be one who can change all that. The firebrand cricket she practises and the effect it has on the game make her a figure aspiring players can look up to. For a sport lacking inspiring personalities, she may just be what is needed.

