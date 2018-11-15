The problem with sarkar

Sarkar, the latest film of actor Vijay, has kicked up a debate in Tamil Nadu about the so-called freebie culture in the state. One scene had to be cut and some lines muted just days after its release due to protests from the cadre of the ruling AIADMK. However, the film nonetheless makes an argument against citizens receiving ‘freebies’ and sops from governments, which has been viewed as a criticism of both Dravidian parties.

The AIADMK and DMK have initiated schemes rooted in Dravidian ideals. Many of the welfare schemes—including distribution of cycles to students, expanding the midday meal scheme, maternity benefits—have been replicated by other states but, more importantly, have improved literacy and health outcomes. Both Dravidian parties have viewed social welfare as a way to enact the values of social justice. From 2006, when the DMK promised free colour TVs and went on to do well in the elections, there is a view that these schemes have evolved from ‘welfare’ to ‘freebies’.

Sarkar makes the dangerous conflation of such so-called ‘freebies’ with ‘cash-for-votes’. The latter is a real issue in Tamil Nadu and other states. To equate bribery of voters with distribution of ‘freebies’ is to both insult the beneficiaries of such schemes as well as to deny that these appliances, though derided by some, have made real differences to peoples’ lives. The free laptop scheme, for instance, has enabled children who may have never touched such a device in their lives use them for education.

It has helped level the playing field in colleges between those who have grown up with the privilege of computer literacy—essential in this day and age—and those who have been deprived of such literacy. Similarly, mixies and grinders undoubtedly make life easier for women, especially for those who also work outside the home. While it is fair to make the argument that such schemes should become more targeted rather than universal, especially given the state’s debt burden, it is wrong to dismiss them outright.