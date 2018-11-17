Home Opinions Editorials

Save Tipu sultan from his political fans

Save me from my friends…I can defend myself against my enemies, is a famous quote attributed to many historical figures, legendary Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan among them. He died defending his Srirangapatna fortress against the British forces after being betrayed by his own aide, Mir Sadiq. Now, more than two centuries after his glorious death, Tipu’s legacy has come under a shadow, thanks mostly to people who claim to be defending it.

While the Karnataka government marked Tipu’s birth anniversary on November 10, continuing with the controversial practice started by the previous Congress government in 2015, the din that the celebration generated is yet to end. Those who oppose the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanthi celebration—the BJP and rightwing outfits—argue that he was a bigoted ruler who persecuted Hindus. Those in support—the Congress and JD(S)—say Tipu was a patriotic and secular leader. Both have ulterior motives and none of them seem, or want, to get their facts right. 

Tipu is a figure who belongs to our history, and what he did during his time should, ideally, remain there—open to study but not to misguided interpretation or motivated glorification. His religious legacy can be disputed, but not his bravery. Interpreting his actions in today’s perspective is not wise, and invoking his name to win votes is outright dangerous. The credit for turning Tipu into a religious icon should go to politicians. For example, the introduction of Tipu Jayanthi celebration, along with calendar events to honour many other community icons, was part of Siddaramaiah’s plan to bolster his pro-backward and pro-minority credentials.

Till then the debate on Tipu’s record as a ruler was confined mostly to academic circles. Tipu Jayanthi also helped the BJP drive its agenda, as it saw an opportunity to further consolidate Hindu votes. The story of Tipu, whose warrior credentials precede his religious identity, does not need political help to stand the test of time. The Congress must take the blame for doing more harm than good to his legacy.

