Home Opinions Editorials

Balances a historical wrong, but 34 years too late

Among the dates of infamy in post-Independence India,1984 is one of the darkest ones.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Among the dates of infamy in post-Independence India,1984 is one of the darkest ones. A year when the nation faced two tragedies, inextricably linked. The assassination of a sitting prime minister by her own security guards. And the ‘retaliatory’, heart-wrenchingly brutal massacre of Sikhs, in and around Delhi in particular, that came almost as a betrayal of Indira Gandhi’s principles.

The then prime minister had refused to remove her Sikh bodyguards despite intelligence reports advising her against it, in view of how Operation Bluestar had nearly destroyed the Golden Temple, the highest seat of the Sikh faith. In one fell swoop, a prime minister known for her boldness, a community historically known for its valour—also one of India’s most syncretic faiths—and thousands of its adherents, all lay bloodied. What’s worse, those who lit the fire in the streets of Delhi—burnt the home and hearth of innocent citizens, killed them for no reason except their faith—had not really been punished.

The victims of 1984 have had to carry their grief and grievance within them, even as many migrated to the West. Hence, when the magistrate pronounced the first 1984 death sentence—on a case of two Sikh men, Avtar Singh and Hardev Singh, being killed in Mahipalpur, near an airport named after the late prime minister—it came as a sort of closure (or opening, if you prefer), in the judicial sense. Another person was given a life sentence, ironically in a court that held its hearing in Tihar jail for security reasons.

Convictions in riot cases, or any incident of mass/communal violence, have always been abysmally low in India. Wherever one stands on capital punishment, this can be seen as a judgment that balances a historical wrong, albeit ever so lightly and 34 years too late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp