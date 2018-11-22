Big fight bottled up for now

After weeks of public spat, the RBI and the government took the most elementary first steps to adopt a culture of civility and thrash out differences in private. Yet another colossal institutional crisis has been averted. The nation gives thanks. Not doing so would have been a symptom of deeper trouble just when investors and ratings agencies are ready to strike if the RBI gives an inch. Markets maintained calm, but will be alarmed again should matters precipitate. The crisis as such isn’t over with both sides bottling up their big fight. So one can expect the cloak-and-dagger tactics, if not fireworks, to continue.

For now, though, an external committee will decide on the RBI’s future profit transfers, but it’s essential not to get swayed while choosing between what’s desirable for the government and what’s feasible for the RBI. As for relaxing PCA norms, which too was referred to the RBI’s internal committee, banks and their owner should realise that easing the grip after years of painful effort is a job half done. Postponing Basel III norms by one year could free up Rs 3-4 lakh crore capital, but the fact remains that the government has to recapitalise banks, which increases its ownership, pushing privatisation by another mile. With regards to MSMEs, the RBI seems to have blinked, agreeing to recast loans up to Rs 25 crore, which will help small businesses, though contentious issues like governance and liquidity will be discussed and debated next month.

Monday’s outcome is viewed by some as the RBI losing independence and autonomy with its Central Board exerting an unusual level of control. The board, which is empowered from the start but seldom exercised powers, should ensure decisions remain non-partisan given that all independent directors are government nominees. While friction between fiscal and monetary institutions isn’t unusual, their functional relationship should at all times be cordial, which is fundamental while making policies that impact people’s lives.