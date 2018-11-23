Bitter crisis in  a sugar belt

The agitation by sugarcane growers in Karnataka has come as a blow to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is already struggling to implement his much-publicised but messy farm loan waiver programme. The farmers, mostly from the cane-growing regions of North Karnataka, are demanding that sugar mills clear their dues which run into crores and are pending for years. But the CM believes he is being unfairly targeted and sees the BJP’s hand in the whole episode.

While the current JD(S)-Congress government cannot be singularly held responsible for the crisis, there is no arguing that it is duty-bound to resolve it. Instead, the chief minister added insult to the farmers’ injury by calling the protesters goondas and projecting himself as the helpless victim of a political conspiracy.

Most of the mills are owned by politicians and they seem to have used their clout to deny farmers their dues. According to farmers, Congress minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, his brother Satish and many more prominent BJP and Congress politicians are among the owners who have defaulted on payments. The farmers say the mills owe them arrears to the tune of `450 crore for sugarcane, but the government has put the figure at `58 crore.

The difference is essentially because the farmers are citing the purchase price, significantly above the government-fixed rates, that was orally promised by the mill owners. And that is what is making the government’s task tricky. While the chief minister, after talks with farmers, has promised to get the mills to clear the dues, the mill owners have cited business losses to make their unwillingness to pay off clear.

With the BJP actively backing the agitators in a bid to further its interests, especially in view of the coming general elections, the government will do well to quell the farmer anger at the earliest. It must get the mill owners to commit to paying off the arrears within a time frame. Otherwise, voters in the sugar belt will deliver a bitter pill to the coalition in the polls.