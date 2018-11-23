Why India should not be smug about this Twitter war

Derisively dismissed by his rivals as a womaniser, fraud, liar and a stupid outsider, he came to power because his populist rhetoric resonated with a large chunk of voters who felt alienated by mainstream politicians. No, we are not talking about US President Donald Trump, but Imran Khan, the rich playboy turned ultra-pious conservative prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Both evoke immense interest in India, though for radically different reasons.

Despite his unpredictable, transactional and irrational personality, Trump is seen as a friend by many in India. Khan, the darling of thousands of Indians during his days as Pakistan’s cricket captain, is today often referred to as ‘Taliban Khan’ and the leader of an enemy nation bent on demolishing India with a thousand cuts.

While expressing sympathy with Indian concerns over terror emanating from Pakistan, earlier US presidents had continued to woo Islamabad with enormous amounts of money for its ‘support’ in the American war on terror. But in his first tweet of the New Year, Trump accused Pakistan of repaying US largesse with lies and deceit. He then walked his talk by cutting off $300 million in military aid to Islamabad just before Imran took office.

Indian concerns, if any, that the two leaders with similar traits might find common ground proved unfounded earlier this week. Trump once again took to Twitter to announce that Pakistan does not do “a damn thing” for the US, and that its government had protected al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. Not to be browbeaten, Khan responded by accusing the US of ignoring Pakistani sacrifices in the war on terror and making it a “scapegoat for its failures”.

On Tuesday, the US said it would suspend $1.66 billion in security aid to Pakistan. But Indians who are smugly watching the Twitter war play out should remember that things could change dramatically the moment Pakistan does what it has done before when pushed to the wall: threaten to sell its nuclear weapons to an eager Saudi Arabia. Or to Iran.