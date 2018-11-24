Home Opinions Editorials

Andhra policy well-crafted, but...

Adding one more feather to its cap, Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of states in the India Skills Report 2019 reinforcing its appeal as the best destination for investors in the country.

Published: 24th November 2018

Adding one more feather to its cap, Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of states in the India Skills Report 2019 reinforcing its appeal as the best destination for investors in the country.  The report, prepared by Wheebox and PeopleStrong, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, UNDP, AICTE and the Association of Indian Universities, shows that the employability of engineering graduates stands at 63.11 per cent—an almost 20 per cent leap from last year.

No wonder, the state, ranked seventh last year, has now risen to the top. As far as cities are concerned, Guntur along with Visakhapatnam made it to the top 10.This is the result of a well-crafted government policy to impart job skills to students. The AP State Skill Development Corporation has designed courses for PG, polytechnic, engineering and degree students, and the unemployed, and is now training 6.14 lakh students.

But if we check campus placements, the targets are short of the sheer number of graduates. In 2018-19, the target is to get placements for 13,000 degree students and 17,500 engineering graduates. Lakhs with minimal skills will be left to slug it out in the job market.

AP has 298 private and 22 government engineering colleges; from them, over 1.35 lakh students graduate every year. Given the poor quality of education in private colleges, there is high competition for seats in government colleges. The government, which reimburses fees of students in private colleges amounting to about `200 crore a year, can invest in public colleges and take quality education to the doorsteps.

The need for training students is due to the poor standard of education in the first place. It is a vicious cycle wherein private players are nurtured without the desired results and to make up for the same, the government is investing again in imparting skills. The present approach can only be successful in the short-term. What we need is a comprehensive reform in our education sector. 

