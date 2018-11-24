Home Opinions Editorials

Can Kartarpur Corridor lead to peace?

Can a corridor, to eke out an obvious metaphor, show us a way towards peace? Maybe it’s too early to count the chicken.

Can a corridor, to eke out an obvious metaphor, show us a way towards peace? Maybe it’s too early to count the chicken. But what could be a more fitting occasion than Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary to offer a chance, a semblance of thaw between two hostile neighbours? The corridor from the border district of Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur—to facilitate Sikh pilgrims who wish to visit the first place of prayer built for Guru Nanak, on the banks of the Ravi, where he’s also said to have breathed his last—has its own deep nuances.

Indo-Pak diplomacy has sadly been tardy in building on such nuances. 
The Kartarpur corridor proposal has been pending for 20 years. Now the Union Cabinet has approved a decision to build the Indian side of the corridor, and the Pakistan side too has offered its assent, as their Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s confirmatory statement indicated. Never mind the rancour over who moved first, whether Islamabad was responding to New Delhi’s proposal or vice versa. 

Unfortunately, India-Pakistan relations are often caught in the binaries, a bit like the Brobdingnagians and Lilliputians, hence the copyright over the decision can itself become a bone of contention! To wrench a concord out of discord is no easy matter. 

This announcement came just days after the horrific attack on Nirankari Bhavan in Amritsar, for which the Punjab chief minister squarely blamed Pakistan’s deep state. Even as we talk of a tenuous path to pilgrimage and peace, the Indian envoy had to shoot off a letter, citing Pakistan’s breach of international conventions in denying consular access to Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib on frivolous security grounds. Reports allege the entire area has been plastered with Khalistani posters. Corridors can then lead to unexpected places.

