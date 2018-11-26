The tactical boxer who fought her way to the top

No matter how clichéd it may sound, there is something about Mary. The 35-year-old mother of three, who had to fight childhood destitution and numerous other setbacks, is now perched on a pinnacle that most mortals would struggle to scale. On Saturday, she won her sixth gold medal, at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Delhi, in a vivid reflection of her strengths—both mental and physical. Eight years ago when she won her fifth world championship title, before her biopic, her London Olympic bronze, before smartphones, emojis and the social media craze, she was just another boxer. No one listened to her cries for recognition.

Back then, she did not have fame or money. She was in her prime but no one cared. Women’s boxing was not part of the Olympics and was not glamorous enough. Yet, she punched on—literally. She operated an academy from her house with whatever prize money she earned. No sponsor came forward when she was at the zenith of her career. It was not until the biopic and the 2012 Olympics bronze that she got what she deserved. Perhaps those days of neglect and setbacks made her stronger as a person. Her mental fortitude is immense. Also, what stands apart is her desire to perform better every time she steps into the ring. Most athletes, after getting name and fame, slowly fade into oblivion due to lack of motivation and determination.

At 35, when athletes think about retiring, Mary Kom is planning for the Olympics in 2020. She is certainly made of sterner stuff. She never gives up and even when she is down, she has the ability to make a comeback. With reflexes—so important in contact sports like boxing—slowing down and the body taking longer to heal, everything comes down to calculations and the mind. That’s what she did. She fought tactical bouts and never went for the jugular. She waited for her time and struck. Perhaps this a lesson for all. Know your limits and work on your strengths. Mary Kom did it. So can we!