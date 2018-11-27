Home Opinions Editorials

Malaria: Odisha shows the way

Odisha is the toast of the world, providing a beam of hope in the global battle against malaria. The state is leading the way in achieving the target of ending the disease by 2030.

Published: 27th November 2018

Odisha is the toast of the world, providing a beam of hope in the global battle against malaria. The state is leading the way in achieving the target of ending the disease by 2030. The state has single-handedly scripted India’s turnaround in malaria control, making us the only country among 11 high-burden nations to have reduced the disease burden. The WHO, in its World Malaria Report 2018, has extolled Odisha for cutting down the number of malaria cases by 80 per cent: from over 3.23 lakh cases between January and September in 2017 to 55,368 during the same period in 2018. It attributed the achievement to the innovative methods, skilling health workers, intensive surveillance and expansive access to diagnosis and treatment. 

However, the most praiseworthy work is reaching out to the person at the farthest mile. The Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (malaria control in inaccessible areas) programme to cover people living in the remotest pockets of 23 high-risk districts has done the magic. More than 1.10 crore insecticide-treated bed nets, the most effective way to prevent malaria, have been distributed. The work didn’t stop at distribution; it was made sure that the nets were used properly by the people. The 9,00,000-strong Accredited Social Health Activists empowered with required skills proved to be the warriors on the frontlines successfully carrying out surveillance, public education and ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment.

The result is for all to see. The district of Rayagada had the highest annual parasite incidence (69 cases per 1000 population). Now, the prevalence has dropped miraculously to 5 per 1000. With Odisha setting a global benchmark in malaria control, its strategy should be replicated in other high-burden states. The state too cannot afford to relax as any laxity will allow the disease to strike back with a vengeance. And along with continuously upscaling efforts, it has to deal with newer challenges like drug and insecticide resistance.

