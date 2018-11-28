100 Days on, No signs of ‘Rebuild Kerala’

A good 100 days have passed since the worst floods in a century devastated many parts of Kerala, killing more than 400 people and easily displacing over a million. What is disconcerting three months on is that many are still stuck in relief camps and there are complaints galore about the government’s financial aid not reaching a significant section of the affected. It’s not that the state has not tried but its bane has been shortage of funds.

Though the World Bank and the United Nations have estimated the loss due to the floods at `36,000 crore, the state has received just `600 crore from the Centre against the `10,616 crore aid that was sought, including a special package worth `5,000 crore. The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund has managed to collect about `2,749 crore. Against this, `457.3 crore has been distributed as compensation to 7,37,475 people till October 31.

However, people cannot wait endlessly. Nearly 7,000 houses were fully damaged in the floods while 50,000 were partially damaged. Clearly the amount allotted by the government, `4 lakh, for reconstructing the houses that were completely destroyed is inadequate. Going by the available information, so far the state government has been able to compensate only 1,656 people whose houses were fully or partially damaged.

The length of the roads destroyed stood at a bewildering 10,000 km and `1,000 crore has been sanctioned for the repair. For a state whose people rallied around in a remarkable show of solidarity during the devastating deluge, this is clearly a matter of shame.

After every disaster, rehabilitation work will, in quick succession, follow the relief efforts. It was so in the case of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001 and it was no different with the tsunami in 2004. With only a month to go for a new year to begin, the sooner the state gets going with rehabilitation work, the better. Clearly, ‘Rebuild Kerala’ cannot remain just a slogan.