Home Opinions Editorials

Has apex court given new life to ayodhya issue?

The next CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, did not quite share Misra’s enthusiasm.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

With PM Narendra Modi blaming the Congress for forcing a change in timetable on the apex court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue by dangling the threat of impeachment, what was conjecture earlier got ample validation. It was the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, against whom an impeachment motion was submitted by the Opposition to the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha.

A Misra-led Bench hearing the Ayodhya title suit intended to deliver its verdict before his retirement; the VHP planned to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple soon after. But the Congress wanted Ayodhya out of the 2019 elections equation and changed the game. In the end, the Bench confined itself to the question of whether a mosque was integral to Islam and left the title suit hanging, to be heard from October 29.

The next CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, did not quite share Misra’s enthusiasm. He not only did not constitute a new Bench on October 29, he put it off to January. His quip on whether the hearing would begin in January, February or March would be decided by the appropriate Bench indicated his priorities, making the Sangh fraternity jumpy. Remember the Ram temple ceased to be an electoral plank the moment the Babri structure was pulled down in 1992. The symbol of ‘hate’ gone, there was nothing left to keep the pot boiling. The CJI’s casual comment perhaps gave the plank a new life.

The VHP may now appear to be cocking a snook at the judiciary by egging the Modi government on to take the legislative route to construct the Ram temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s endorsement of the line has added heft. But the larger aim could be to build momentum so as to bring the weight of public opinion to bear on the new Bench, whenever it is constituted. However, mass mobilisation has consequences. Any misstep could be dangerous. It remains to be seen how the VHP calibrates the build up to combat Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s soft Hindutva and anti-incumbency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp