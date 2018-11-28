Has apex court given new life to ayodhya issue?

With PM Narendra Modi blaming the Congress for forcing a change in timetable on the apex court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue by dangling the threat of impeachment, what was conjecture earlier got ample validation. It was the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, against whom an impeachment motion was submitted by the Opposition to the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha.

A Misra-led Bench hearing the Ayodhya title suit intended to deliver its verdict before his retirement; the VHP planned to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple soon after. But the Congress wanted Ayodhya out of the 2019 elections equation and changed the game. In the end, the Bench confined itself to the question of whether a mosque was integral to Islam and left the title suit hanging, to be heard from October 29.

The next CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, did not quite share Misra’s enthusiasm. He not only did not constitute a new Bench on October 29, he put it off to January. His quip on whether the hearing would begin in January, February or March would be decided by the appropriate Bench indicated his priorities, making the Sangh fraternity jumpy. Remember the Ram temple ceased to be an electoral plank the moment the Babri structure was pulled down in 1992. The symbol of ‘hate’ gone, there was nothing left to keep the pot boiling. The CJI’s casual comment perhaps gave the plank a new life.

The VHP may now appear to be cocking a snook at the judiciary by egging the Modi government on to take the legislative route to construct the Ram temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s endorsement of the line has added heft. But the larger aim could be to build momentum so as to bring the weight of public opinion to bear on the new Bench, whenever it is constituted. However, mass mobilisation has consequences. Any misstep could be dangerous. It remains to be seen how the VHP calibrates the build up to combat Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s soft Hindutva and anti-incumbency.