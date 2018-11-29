Mithali issue handled poorly

A senior player getting dropped for a match and expressing dissatisfaction over it. In the history of cricket, this has happened on innumerable occasions. These things are part and parcel of the game. What makes the Mithali Raj incident different is the way in which it has been handled so far. Ideally, an organisation that likes being called efficient would sort out such issues within the confines of a meeting room, facilitating a dialogue between the persons concerned. But in this case, fiery verbals are being exchanged in full public glare. Instead of solving the problem, these exchanges are complicating the issue and earning a bad name for the board.

Authorised by the Supreme Court to run BCCI, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has to shoulder some responsibility for this. Being the governing body at the moment, it was their duty to ensure that this did not become a major issue. But by making statements through the media and not being proactive in initiating talks, they have allowed it to snowball into a national discussion. CoA chief Vinod Rai first hinted that the matter would be looked into before CoA member Diana Edulji contradicted him by saying that team selection is not their lookout. Mithali’s sensational outburst against Edulji and coach Ramesh Powar made it worse.

Taking into account last year’s Anil Kumble episode and a revolt against the previous coach by the women’s team, it can be seen that such incidents are increasing. Given that everything has happened during the CoA’s reign, the administrators would do well to think if they could have acted differently and stopped things from reaching a flashpoint. Whether Mithali is right in feeling aggrieved is definitely a valid question. But that should have been dealt with confidentially instead of letting it become a battle of individuals and egos. The CoA’s failure to do that provides ammunition to opportunists in the BCCI to say that the current system is not working.