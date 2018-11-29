Why the capitalist jack ma is a ‘communist’

The corporate world has been in shock ever since Chinese state media revealed that Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, is a member of the Chinese Communist Party. The People’s Daily, the ruling party’s official voice, said the 54-year-old entrepreneur was being honoured as one of the 10 people who have made ‘outstanding contributions’ to the country’s economic transformation. Besides the world stumbling on a not-very-well-known truth that China’s richest man is a Communist, the official announcement is also a signal of Beijing’s tightening control over China’s large and prosperous private sector.

It is not for nothing that what Jack Ma does makes waves. He has a personal net worth of $30 billion, and Alibaba, his New York Stock Exchange-listed company, is valued at over $400 billion today. His shopping platform Taobao is estimated to have generated 37 million jobs. Yet, one can imagine the discomfort of the West, when one of the largest international business investors says he is a Chinese Communist! Successful Chinese businesses are viewed with concern as they are perceived as being too close to the ruling party; and the next step: they are seen as a ‘threat’ to national security.

However, if the West fears Jack Ma the ‘Communist’ is going to upset the world capitalist applecart, its concerns are misplaced. After the days of Mao and the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, ‘Revolution’ is but a memory in China, and the Communist Party is ‘Communist’ in name alone. Chinese companies function as other ‘capitalist’ entities on the world stage, albeit using sharper practices compared to competitors.

As US President Trump uses his heft to push Harley Davidson, Chinese President Xi Jinping bats for Huawei and Alibaba. The level of integration of China’s state and party institutions with corporate entities is worrisome, but it is not something that cannot be dealt with. All that China is signalling is Jack Ma may be the wealthiest, but he is still a vassal of the Communist Party.