Bearing the load of a flawed education system  

Anything that is a burden cannot be fun. If one agrees with this, it is easy to understand why it’s crucial to implement the recent Union HRD ministry directive asking states to regulate the weight of schoolbags. While there are many issues making education a burden for kids, being made to carry bags far heavier than the prescribed limit is among the serious ones.

Children lug up to 10 kg or more, though the acceptable limit, as per most studies, is 10 to 15 per cent of the body weight. The Centre, in its latest effort to ease the load on students, has suggested measures: no homework for Classes 1 and 2 and limiting the number of subjects till Class 5. It has also prescribed the maximum weight of schoolbags, which ranges from 1.5 kg for Classes 1 and 2 to 5 kg for Class 10.

Given the short-term and long-term effects in children carrying heavy bags—pain, stress, spinal deformities and even damage to the nervous system—it’s essential that governments, education boards and schools implement the guidelines as soon as possible. Easier said than done given that our school education system has only become more complex, and hence more flawed thanks to wrong policies and the system’s inherent ad-hocism.

But it must be done. Governments can start with pruning the curriculum and reducing the size of textbooks. Schools can help by streamlining and sticking to the timetable, not piling on additional subjects, providing lockers and making available clean drinking water. And parents can contribute by choosing lightweight bags over fancy-looking heavy ones and monitoring what children carry in the bags.

Telangana and Maharashtra have put a cap on the schoolbag weight. A policy to cap the weight at 10 per cent of the body weight and introduce ‘no bag day’ every week was promised in Karnataka but it never materialised. Kids have been reduced to load-bearers of a flawed education system. And it’s entirely the fault of policy-makers and other stakeholders. So, the onus is on them to set it right, irrespective of the cost or the effort it takes.