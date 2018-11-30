IS IT R.I.P. classical chess?

Twelve classical chess games. Twelve draws. Just when you thought someone finally had the measure of chess world champion Magnus Carlsen, who beat Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand in Chennai in 2013 to grab the crown, the Norwegian thumped his American challenger Fabiano Caruana 3-0 in rapid tiebreaks to retain his title. It is ironic that a battle for the classical chess crown was decided by shorter time-control games again, a bit like a hard-fought drawn Test series being decided by a T20 shootout.

Does the 12-game London drawathon, with no decisive games, signal the end of long-format chess? No. Most games were exciting and had something for professionals and amateurs alike. Caruana (26) nearly won Game 6, and only Carlsen’s impenetrable fortress helped him salvage a draw. There were no spectacular novelties, but expect more players to follow Carlsen’s lead and start employing the exciting Sicilian Sveshnikov.

There was a scandalous clip too to spice things up—a video released by Caruana’s chess club inadvertently revealed a small part of his preparation. And then there were verbals. After the 27-year-old Carlsen uncharacteristically offered a draw in a position where he had an advantage and more time in Game 12, former world champions Garry Kasparov and Vladimir Kramnik rightly criticised his decision. But the Norwegian, after retaining the crown, said his great predecessors were “entitled to their stupid opinions”.

So don’t worry about classical chess, its future is bright. There are many talented teens from across the world who could one day be battling for the crown—among them Indians Nihal Sarin and Praggnanandhaa, Russia’s Andrey Episenko and Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo. But even now, many of Carlsen’s likely successors are younger than him—China’s Ding Liren (26), Filipino-American Wesley So (25) and Caruana himself. And don’t count out the Tiger of Madras. Vishy might be 48, but he is still the reigning world rapid champion, a title he will defend in December.