A clear case of police excess

The shocking incident of a cop shooting an unarmed person in a car in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday is a clear case of police excess.

The shocking incident of a cop shooting an unarmed person in a car in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday is a clear case of police excess. Vivek Tiwari, an executive of mobile phone major Apple, had parked his SUV on the roadside in the tony Gomti Nagar neighbourhood around 1.30 am when constable Prashant Chaudhary and his colleague were passing by in a bike. When Chaudhary tapped the car window for routine enquiries, Tiwari panicked and reversed, hitting the bike, and tried to speed away.

Standing right in front of the car, Chaudhary had multiple options like giving the SUV a chase or deflating its tyres, but chose to open fire at the unarmed Tiwari. A bullet went through the windscreen and hit the Apple executive on his left chin. Tiwari still revved up and drove on but collapsed on his seat hardly 200 metres from where he was shot; the car then crashed into a pillar. He was with former colleague Sana Khan when the incident occurred. Tiwari later died in a hospital.

While Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani first tried to defend the firing saying it was done in self-defence, he quickly retracted it and agreed there was excessive use of force. Soon, Director General of Police O P Singh weighed in calling it a criminal act, sacking both the cops and arresting them. The Yogi government reacted quickly enough by saying it was not a case of encounter killing, announcing `25 lakh as interim relief, sending officials and ministers to visit the bereaved family and promising action against the guilty. A special investigation team (SIT) set up by the state police has already begun the probe. Things don’t happen this fast in Uttar Pradesh, parts of which have remained lawless for various reasons over the years.

Going forward, the SIT must quickly wrap up its probe and the judiciary ought to put the case on the fast track. Exemplary punishment to trigger-happy policemen could serve as a deterrent to ‘encounter specialists’ in the state, who have hitherto been given a free hand.

