Have we been spared the Lehman brothers moment?

The Centre has acted swiftly to avoid what could have been a Lehman Brothers moment for the Indian economy. In one fell swoop the board of the debt-ridden, infrastructure giant IL&FS has been superseded and the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the appointment of a board of government nominees led by veteran banker Uday Kotak. The new IL&FS board is scheduled to meet on October 8 to chalk out the roadmap for recovery. The takeover has not come a day too soon. The IL&FS Group, a layered web of 169 subsidiaries, had drummed up a debt of Rs 91,000 crore. Since July, the group is notching up payment defaults, and the crisis has now spilled over to the bond and stock markets, with yields rising and stock prices tumbling.

This is the second such move in 10 years after Satyam Computer Services was taken over in 2009. Panic was building up and the government needed to send out a reassuring signal that the outstanding loans with IL&FS will be repaid. Though this is not exactly a sovereign guarantee, the fact that the government is behind the beleaguered company will calm nerves. The financial system is interconnected, and a crash in one section can have the dominos falling elsewhere. IL&FS is not out of the woods but a government-backed restructuring plan may help the sentiment.

But why was the crisis discovered so late? A debt overhang of Rs 91,000 crore is a pretty ominous figure, and someone should have blown the whistle much earlier. Did the crisis lie hidden because of dozens of interconnected IL&FS companies lending to each other and to infrastructure projects they partly owned? One would have thought that with entities such as Orix Corporation of Japan that owns 23.5 per cent of IL&FS stock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.6 per cent) and HDFC (9 per cent), we would have seen better due diligence. While investigators will have to answer many questions, one important lapse—why did the regulators miss the ballooning crisis for so long—needs to be answered first.