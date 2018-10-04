States have to rein in the mob

The Supreme Court’s comprehensive guidelines on controlling mob violence is timely. As politically motivated organisations and fringe elements try to drive public narrative in India by presenting themselves as guardians of social morality, the apex court has sent a clear message that the state must not allow these perpetrators of violence to take over. The Supreme Court noted that crimes committed by groups of “self-appointed keepers of public morality” are aimed at exercising unlawful authority and creating fear in the minds of the public. Be it over the sentiments of certain communities, demands for reservation, protests against the screening of a film or even for a cause that is just, violence cannot be used as it has no space in a civilised society. Yet, unscrupulous elements sway sentiments to instigate people and resort to mindless

violence causing damage to both private and public property.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports would show that the total count of unlawful assembly has mostly gone up in India. And so has the count of offences promoting enmity between groups. Between 2014 and 2016, incidences of arson jumped 20 per cent in the country. Such is the trend that even road mishaps now lead to uncontrolled mob rage, disrupting public life and order. What is alarming is large sections of the youth, driven by vague ideologies, take part in such acts of vandalism resulting in loss of life and property as well as causing disruption of order in the society.

The apex court has entrusted much of the responsibility with the states to control mob violence and fix accountability, which means political affiliations notwithstanding, no state government can overlook such incidents anymore. With the top court keeping a tab, the states would have to create adequate systems such as rapid action teams and intelligence squads, based on the apex court guidelines, that can not only address the menacing trend but also put in place a preventive mechanism.